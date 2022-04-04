Brokerages Anticipate Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.46 Million

Analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) will post $9.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.83 million and the lowest is $9.24 million. Pulmonx posted sales of $9.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year sales of $58.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $58.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $92.16 million, with estimates ranging from $88.73 million to $94.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on LUNG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,590 shares of company stock worth $706,197. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pulmonx by 107.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pulmonx by 113.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Pulmonx by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUNG stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 11.85. The stock has a market cap of $951.02 million, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

