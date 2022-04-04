Brokerages Expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $38,469,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,965,000 after buying an additional 988,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $17,405,000.

NYSE AEO opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.54. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

