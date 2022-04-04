Brokerages Expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Atlassian posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.75.

TEAM stock traded up $11.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $317.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $207.83 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

