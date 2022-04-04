Brokerages Expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) to post sales of $71.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.50 million. Aviat Networks reported sales of $66.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year sales of $296.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.02 million to $299.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $312.80 million, with estimates ranging from $306.20 million to $326.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

AVNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $30.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $336.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.89. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

