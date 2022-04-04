Brokerages Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) will post $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Hubbell reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBB. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

NYSE HUBB opened at $185.55 on Monday. Hubbell has a one year low of $170.76 and a one year high of $212.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.77 and its 200-day moving average is $193.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

