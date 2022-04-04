Brokerages Expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.14 Million

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXTGet Rating) will report sales of $36.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.58 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $34.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $143.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.90 million to $143.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $150.87 million, with estimates ranging from $150.64 million to $151.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MiX Telematics.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIXT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

MIXT stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $276.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

In other news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $34,191.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,465,275 shares of company stock worth $5,461,914 and have sold 312,795 shares worth $153,270. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 174,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.