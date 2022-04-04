Brokerages Expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) will report sales of $36.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.58 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $34.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $143.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.90 million to $143.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $150.87 million, with estimates ranging from $150.64 million to $151.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MiX Telematics.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIXT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

MIXT stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $276.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

In other news, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $34,191.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,465,275 shares of company stock worth $5,461,914 and have sold 312,795 shares worth $153,270. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 174,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

