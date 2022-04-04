Brokerages Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Origin Bancorp posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Origin Bancorp.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 35.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 98,418 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OBNK traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.64. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,656. The stock has a market cap of $988.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.98. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.33%.

About Origin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.