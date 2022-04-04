Brokerages Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. VBI Vaccines posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 11,054.36%.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.94. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

