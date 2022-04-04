Brokers Issue Forecasts for Five Below, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on FIVE. Citigroup upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.72.

Shares of FIVE opened at $162.68 on Monday. Five Below has a one year low of $143.44 and a one year high of $237.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

