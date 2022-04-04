Brokers Issue Forecasts for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.15 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $85.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $74.20 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,571 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,581,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,768,000 after buying an additional 226,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,018,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after buying an additional 46,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 981,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,683,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

