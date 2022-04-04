Brokers Issue Forecasts for UDR, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UDR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.52 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

UDR opened at $58.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 122.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33. UDR has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

