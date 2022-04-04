Brokers Offer Predictions for First Advantage Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Advantage in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FA. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.06.

First Advantage stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.09.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 51,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,410,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,898,000 after buying an additional 408,258 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of First Advantage by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

