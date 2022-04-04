Brokers Offer Predictions for Savara Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Savara in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Savara’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.38. Savara has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.43.

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Corp boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 945,536 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,065,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 113,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 70,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Savara by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 757,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

