Brokers Set Expectations for Siltronic AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Siltronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hesse now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siltronic’s FY2023 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $430.71 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Siltronic from €145.00 ($159.34) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf raised Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Siltronic from €135.00 ($148.35) to €115.00 ($126.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Siltronic from €120.00 ($131.87) to €96.00 ($105.49) in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLLF opened at $104.73 on Monday. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $162.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.37.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

