Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 41,831 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 244,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 555,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

