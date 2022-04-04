Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Downgraded by TD Securities

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BEP. National Bankshares raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.35.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 178,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 480.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.