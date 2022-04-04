Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 1,835 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,399,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $132.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

