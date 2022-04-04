Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 67,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 98,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 747,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $779,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $46.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

