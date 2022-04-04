Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $251.01 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.50 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.07 and a 200-day moving average of $268.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

