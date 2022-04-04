Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWXT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $54.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.49. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

In related news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,189 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

