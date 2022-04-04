Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 3,271 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after buying an additional 91,931 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,472,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,631,000 after buying an additional 160,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $83.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 115.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $4,734,715.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

