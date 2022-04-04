Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $892.56 Million

Brokerages expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) will post sales of $892.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $870.90 million to $912.00 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $815.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $72.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 938.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after acquiring an additional 424,908 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 130,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 53,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

