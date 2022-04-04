BRP (TSE:DOO) Given a C$128.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) received a C$128.00 target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. CIBC upped their target price on BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.08.

Shares of DOO stock traded up C$2.94 on Monday, hitting C$106.61. 159,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,281. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$94.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$104.61. BRP has a 1-year low of C$73.74 and a 1-year high of C$129.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that BRP will post 10.4499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

