Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Tops $0.0153 on Exchanges

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $428,465.57 and $77,045.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00048804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.12 or 0.07554262 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,750.07 or 0.99883306 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00046697 BTC.

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

