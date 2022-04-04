BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 3,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $12,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $12,210.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $12,750.00.
  • On Monday, March 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $12,600.00.
  • On Monday, March 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $12,780.00.
  • On Friday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $11,450.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $13,470.00.
  • On Monday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $12,810.00.

NASDAQ:BFI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.12. 287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,692. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.81. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BurgerFi International by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.