BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $12,210.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $12,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $12,750.00.

On Monday, March 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $13,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $12,600.00.

On Monday, March 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $12,780.00.

On Friday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $11,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $13,470.00.

On Monday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $12,810.00.

BFI traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $4.12. 287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,692. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $15.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFI. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BurgerFi International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

