BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) & Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Head-To-Head Comparison

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) and Luby’s (NYSE:LUB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BurgerFi International and Luby’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $34.28 million 2.42 $5.96 million N/A N/A Luby’s $214.02 million 0.32 -$29.45 million N/A N/A

BurgerFi International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Luby’s.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and Luby’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International 3.96% -1.67% -1.51% Luby’s N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BurgerFi International and Luby’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Luby’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

BurgerFi International currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 182.05%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Luby’s.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Luby’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Luby’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luby’s has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Luby’s beats BurgerFi International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

Luby’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luby’s, Inc. operates as a multi-branded company in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. It operates through the following segments: Luby’s Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The Luby’s Cafeterias segment includes the results of the company-owned Luby’s Cafeterias restaurants. The Fuddruckers Restaurants segment includes the results of the company-owned Fuddruckers restaurants. The Cheeseburger and Paradise segment includes the results of Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurants. The Fuddruckers Franchise Operations segment offers franchises for the Fuddruckers brand. The Culinary Contract Services segment consists of a business line servicing long-term acute care hospitals, medical centers, ambulatory surgical centers, retail grocery stores, behavioral hospitals, sports stadiums, senior living facilities, government, and business and industry clients, primarily in Texas. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

