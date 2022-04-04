Bytecoin Trading 11.7% Lower This Week (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $26.15 million and $62,444.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.13 or 0.00484968 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

