Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $29,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 32.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $165.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.21 and a 200-day moving average of $163.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.