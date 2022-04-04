Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $24.12. 185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 64,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

Several research firms recently commented on CDRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.90.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,586,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at $11,946,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at $10,967,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth $6,822,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,742,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Company Profile (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

