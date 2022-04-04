Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.45

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.45 and last traded at $64.81, with a volume of 26350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 878,838 shares of company stock worth $52,523,904 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 290.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

