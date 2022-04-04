Camellia (LON:CAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5,900.00

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5,900 ($77.29) and last traded at GBX 5,905 ($77.35), with a volume of 765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,025 ($78.92).
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,407.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,550.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.10 million and a PE ratio of 109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21.
About Camellia (LON:CAM)
