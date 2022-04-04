Camellia (LON:CAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5,900.00

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5,900 ($77.29) and last traded at GBX 5,905 ($77.35), with a volume of 765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,025 ($78.92).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,407.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,550.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.10 million and a PE ratio of 109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21.

About Camellia (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, sorghum, blueberries, wheat, maize, soya, barley, wine grapes, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

