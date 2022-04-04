Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $5.67

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.67, but opened at $5.95. Canaan shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 5,474 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $926.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 3.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Canaan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Canaan by 124.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Canaan by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canaan by 52.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

