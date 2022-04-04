Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target to C$0.20

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.35 to C$0.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.35 to C$0.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of LABS stock remained flat at $C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday. 123,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,659. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 4.34. MediPharm Labs has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$44.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada, Australia, and Brazil. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

