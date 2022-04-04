Canaccord Genuity Group Trims WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Target Price to C$10.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.43.

Shares of TSE WELL traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.20. 1,163,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,190. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$3.76 and a 52-week high of C$8.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.49.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

