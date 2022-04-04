Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Up 9.8%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 99,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,793,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

GOEV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.10.

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canoo news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $68,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 32,285 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Canoo during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canoo by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 31.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

