Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on BiomX Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for BiomX in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the year.
Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of BiomX from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of BiomX during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,528,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BiomX by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BiomX during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.94% of the company’s stock.
About BiomX (Get Rating)
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).
