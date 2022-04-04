Capital One Financial Comments on Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

INN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $10.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,817,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 84,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,077,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

