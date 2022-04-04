Capital One Financial Weighs in on STAG Industrial, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for STAG Industrial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STAG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $42.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

