Capri (CPRI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Capri (NYSE: CPRI):

4/1/2022 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $72.00.

3/25/2022 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2022 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2022 – Capri is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $73.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $73.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $95.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $85.00 to $93.00.

2/3/2022 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $99.00 to $107.00.

2/3/2022 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $85.00.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.91. 51,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,754. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 14.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $9,615,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 28.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 320.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 955,903 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

