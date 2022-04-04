Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $1.21 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. Cardano has a market cap of $40.80 billion and $2.42 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.00206965 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00037352 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00025198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.67 or 0.00409132 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054266 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

