CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Position Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.32% of CareTrust REIT worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 155.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 74.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 307,505 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.1% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $19.87 on Monday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.65%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

