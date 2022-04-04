Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) PT Lowered to €43.00

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €48.00 ($52.75) to €43.00 ($47.25) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cargotec from €54.00 ($59.34) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Cargotec alerts:

Shares of CYJBF stock remained flat at $$45.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. Cargotec has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.98.

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo and load handling solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and various industries; ship-toshore cranes, rubbertyred and rail-mounted gantry cranes, straddle and shuttle carriers, reachstackers, empty container handlers, terminal tractors, and forklift trucks, and automated guided vehicles; and automation systems, and Bromma spreaders, as well as maintenance contracts, technical support, spare parts, training, and crane upgrade services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.