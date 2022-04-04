CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 4.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX opened at $98.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax has a twelve month low of $95.04 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.87.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

