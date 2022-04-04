Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,537 at UBS Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,422 ($18.63) to GBX 1,537 ($20.13) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CUK traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,330. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Michael Olaf Thamm sold 20,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $418,640.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,659 shares of company stock worth $2,489,614. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $4,904,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 71,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

