Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $261.55.

CVNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $119.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -74.66 and a beta of 2.37. Carvana has a 12-month low of $97.70 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.53.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Carvana’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $673,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

