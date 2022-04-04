Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Up 7.5%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.50 and last traded at $128.44. Approximately 57,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,072,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI raised Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Carvana from $222.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.55.

Get Carvana alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.14 and a 200 day moving average of $217.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.30 and a beta of 2.28.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.