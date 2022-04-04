Casper Price Up 19.9% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $423.57 million and approximately $17.12 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0945 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,776,568,699 coins and its circulating supply is 4,480,265,733 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

