Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05). 2,273,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,253,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.39 million and a P/E ratio of -33.00.

About Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP)

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

