Castle (CSTL) Market Cap Achieves $135,218.18

Castle (CSTL) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Castle has traded down 52.7% against the dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a total market capitalization of $135,218.18 and approximately $52.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.33 or 0.00284496 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013390 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005397 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000709 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00024835 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.84 or 0.00679041 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

